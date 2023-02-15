"You really didn't do s**t with him" - Konnan thinks ship has sailed on 5-time WWE World Champion's AEW run

AEW continues to face criticism on their roster, especially how the stars are booked. Despite this, many are clamoring for CM Punk to return. However, Konnan believes that there would be nothing interesting in the veteran returning at this stage.

CM Punk hasn't been seen on AEW television since his feud with Jon Moxley, which led to their bloody battle at All Out 2022. Soon after, the veteran got into a backstage brawl with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, resulting in his future with the promotion coming into doubt.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Konna explained how CM Punk's return to the promotion would quickly become stale.

"I just think that the old adage, ‘you only have one chance to make a good first impression’ and that’s ship’s already sailed. Punk already came back after seven years, you really didn’t do s**t with him and if he comes back now, I think he left a little bit as tainted goods. Unless you have a really good angle, I don’t think it’s gonna be that big of a deal." [01:14 onward]

I miss Cm Punk and hope he does eventually return to AEW. I know this is going to be unpopular for some people. I miss Cm Punk and hope he does eventually return to AEW. https://t.co/64JujXlZpv

It's still currently unknown if CM Punk even has any interest in returning to AEW, but the star hasn't bothered himself with the events of the IWC and recently posted a heartfelt message to his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez.

Konnan believes that CM Punk is much better as a heel and doesn't want him to return to AEW as a babyface

Dave Meltzer recently reported that according to his sources, there has been no dialog between CM Punk and The Elite to solve their differences. Many fans are still holding on to the hope that it's all been a work, or that they can at least turn it into one, and if Punk does return, that might just be the case.

During the same episode, Konnan also explained why he believes the former Second City Saint works better as a heel.

"I like heel Punk. He’s a real good [as a] heel, not as a nice guy. I’m not feeling Punk as a face, that was cool like the first two weeks but it went way too long. I liked him when he was throwing little jabs at everyone, and I definitely liked that meltdown at the scrum with Tony Khan." [01:53 onward]

Only time will tell if CM Punk returns to AEW or not, and whether he permanently burned bridges with any of the roster during his fiery All Out media scrum rant.

