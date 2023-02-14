Has CM Punk mended fences with The Elite ahead of rumored AEW return?

AEW's most controversial incident, "The Brawl Out," still has many unanswered questions despite fans demanding them. According to Dave Meltzer, the relationship between CM Punk and The Elite is far from repaired.

CM Punk is still rehabbing his bicep injury, but according to some of his recent Instagram stories, he could well be on his way to recovery. However, The Elite has been back in action since Full Gear 2022, and are currently in their second reign as the AEW Trios Champions.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that a lot of damage had been done, but so far, neither party has made any moves to repair their relationship.

“A lot of damage done, there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all. It’s a big situation, because Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision. That’s gonna be a big story, how that goes down, or doesn’t go down.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The consensus around who the guilty party was in the Brawl Out has seemingly changed around, especially in the locker room. Dax Harwood was one of the first AEW stars to stand up for Punk, and reportedly received backlash for his actions.

CM Punk's recent Instagram Story had many AEW fans debating what

Punk disappeared from social media after the Brawl Out Incident initially occurred, and for months fans wondered whether he would even return to the public. Some time ago, the star began posting on social media again, and since then, he's made quite a number of cryptic posts.

CM Punk recently posted a clip of an unknown man describing forgiveness and how to handle it, and quite a number of fans took to social media to debate who it could be referencing.

“Forgiveness is tricky. Because people think if you forgive him, you gotta hang out with him again. I’ve forgiven a lot of people. I love ‘em from a distance because it’s safe for me to love ‘em from a distance. Forgive you doesn’t mean you get to sit in the chair with me. You did me wrong, man. You did some foul stuff, man. You played me dirty, man. You left me hanging now, I forgive you,” the speaker said.

While it's unclear who CM Punk could be targeting with the video, he has notably had many issues with wrestlers over the years. On the other hand, Punk could simply be trolling fans into a reaction while having his AEW return secured.

