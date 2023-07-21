CM Punk could turn heel if 19-year wrestling veteran snubs WWE to debut in AEW for All In match

AEW fans might have the exciting opportunity to witness CM Punk's long-awaited heel turn after ten years. This can take place if wrestling veteran Nick Aldis chooses to join Tony Khan's promotion instead of signing with WWE.

Last year, Aldis was dissatisfied with NWA's creative direction, leading to his release request. He briefly appeared in IMPACT Wrestling but recently parted ways after a loss in the IMPACT World Championship match against Alex Shelley at Slammiversary.

Given the ongoing rumors of WWE's interest in Nick Aldis, it would be quite intriguing if he decides to snub them and make his grand entrance into AEW. Adding fuel to the fire, Aldis has previously expressed his admiration for CM Punk, citing him as his dream opponent.

If Aldis indeed decides to debut in AEW, this dream match could become a reality as the two recently had a chance encounter at an IMPACT Wrestling event. The intrigue doesn't end there.

The match could take place at All In in London, Nick Aldis' home country. He could expect to get full support from his English fans, making it a memorable show for fans. Imagine if CM Punk, who has a strong following, were to go full-blown heel against Aldis. The atmosphere would be electric.

The clash between these two talented veterans could trigger a significant shift in both of their careers.

WWE's interest in Nick Aldis is reportedly hindered by a unique clause in his contract

Rumors suggest WWE's interest in Nick Aldis but a unique contract clause could be a hurdle to him signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Fightful Select recently reported that Nick Aldis made a deal with IMPACT Wrestling to promote his Legacy Supplements during their broadcasts. However, if he signs with World Wrestling Entertainment, he might not have the same opportunity.

Despite his impressive career and star presence, the potential lack of promotion for his supplements could lead Aldis to explore other options.

Where do you think Nick Aldis will go? Let us know in the comments section below.