5-time WWE Women's Champion discloses what CM Punk told her husband during recent interaction

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James recently revealed that CM Punk recently crossed paths with her husband, Nick Aldis, at an IMPACT Wrestling taping and had a humorous interaction.

CM Punk's visit to last week's RAW caught the attention of everyone in the wrestling world. A few days later, the former AEW and WWE Champion made another impromptu visit, this time to IMPACT Wrestling.

There, he apparently crossed paths with former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. The former Magnus married Mickie James in 2015, whereas CM Punk and former WWE Diva AJ Lee have been married since 2014.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James said the following about CM Punk's interaction with her husband:

"I heard Punk was there too, and he asked Nick [Aldis], 'Where's the missus?' And then [Nick] was like, 'Oh, she's at home.' And [Punk] goes, 'Yeah, you and me — the only people that people get more excited about seeing our wives more than us.'"

CM Punk was last seen on AEW programming at All Out last year. He is expected to make a return to the company soon.

Former WWE star surprisingly debuts in IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity Fatu, better known as Naomi in WWE, left the world's largest wrestling promotion in May 2022 alongside her former tag team partner Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Since then, Moné has gone on to wrestle in Japan, while Trinity has been largely absent from the business. However, she made a remarkable reemergence recently by showing up at the most recent IMPACT tapings to a positive reception.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was clearly emotional during her debut, and she expressed her feelings about the occasion to NBC Chicago:

"I was trying to hold back the tears, but it just felt so good being back in wrestling and being with IMPACT in a place where I felt so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion." [From 0:48 to 01:10]

What's next for the popular star remains to be seen. But for now, fans can rest assured knowing that she is not done with the world of professional wrestling just yet.

