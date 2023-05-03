WWE veteran explains why CM Punk made a surprising visit to top company amid AEW absence

Fans were surprised to see AEW star CM Punk backstage during the latest set of IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shed some light on the situation.

According to reports, CM Punk was recently present backstage during IMPACT Wrestling's TV tapings, and the wrestlers in attendance were reportedly happy to see him there. Additionally, Punk was also seemingly seen backstage at a WWE RAW event in Chicago last week.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette commented on CM Punk's recent activities and speculated that Punk has a lot of free time due to his dissatisfaction with the leadership of Tony Khan and AEW's EVPs.

"Well, again, he's said, 'Tony, I got so much free time on my hands because of your immature, gutless EVPs that you know, I gotta occupy myself somehow, going over, saying hello to some old friends, catching some grappling action at the various places around Chicago land, you know. Boy, I wish I had more to do with my time like draw you millions of dollars. I mean, we think the return is imminent because they've got big plans for the United Center." [3:25 - 4:01]

Furthermore, he said that Punk's actions are a wake-up call for Khan to recognize his value and importance to the company.

"He's basically showing Tony, 'you f**king moron, if I walk out into a goddamn parking lot, it makes news, and who else do you have on your roster that can be said that about? So smarten up, get your head out of your as*' and, in the meantime, he's having fun visiting different places in Chicago," Cornette said. [4:44 - 5:09]

Former IMPACT Knockouts Champion talked about AEW star CM Punk's appearance at the recent taping

Former AEW Champion CM Punk's unexpected appearance at an IMPACT Wrestling taping in Chicago created a buzz in the wrestling world. He spoke to former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

During a virtual signing, Jordynne Grace admitted to being nervous about asking CM Punk for a photo, and they had a brief conversation where he complimented her.

“We [myself & CM Punk] didn’t hang out at all. It took me like half-an-hour just to muster up, what is it called? The courage to ask him to take a photo so we didn’t really have a conversation. He just said that I’m bigger than him, I have bigger arms than him and I was like, ‘Thank you sir.’”

CM Punk attended the IMPACT Wrestling event to support Trinity Fatu and also caught up with old friends. Rumors suggest that he might make his return to AEW on June 17 during a newly launched Saturday show.

