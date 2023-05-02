Former champion discloses backstage interaction with CM Punk during IMPACT Wrestling

CM Punk shocked a lot of people over the weekend as he made a shocking appearance backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling event, where one of his interactions has now been disclosed.

Mere days after his surprise visit to the April 24th edition of WWE RAW, Punk showed up at an IMPACT Wrestling taping in Chicago, with the main reason for his visit being a show of support for Trinity Fatu, who made her in-ring debut on the night.

During his time backstage, the former AEW World Champion managed to catch up with some old friends like Matt Cardona and Ricky Morton, while also getting the chance to talk to former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Jordynne Grace was asked about what Punk was like, with the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion revealing what happened during their interaction.

“We (myself & CM Punk) didn’t hang out at all. It took me like half-an-hour just to muster up, what is it called? The courage to ask him to take a photo so we didn’t really have a conversation. He just said that I’m bigger than him, I have bigger arms than him and I was like, ‘Thank you sir.’” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Grace featured in two matches over the course of the two-day taping session, which will both be aired on episodes of IMPACT in the lead-up to the Under Siege event on May 26th.

CM Punk looks set to return to AEW in the near future

After visiting events for companies like WWE, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, you would be forgiven if you forgot that CM Punk is under contract with AEW.

The relationship between Punk and AEW has been frosty at best in recent months, but it looks as if the worst is behind everyone as the Straight Edge Superstar is slated to return to AEW in the coming weeks.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



The premiere of AEW's new show Collision is set to be the event that Punk will make his return at, which is rather fitting considering that the show is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, where Punk initially made his debut for the company.

All Elite Wrestling will be staying in Chicago that week as the final episodes of Dynamite and Rampage before the Forbidden Door event on June 25th will take place at the Wintrust Arena.

