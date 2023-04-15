WWE star shows love for Mickie James after she's forced to relinquish the IMPACT Knockouts Title due to injury

Nikki Cross shares her love for the legendary Mickie James following the IMPACT star being forced to relinquish the Knockouts Championship due to injury.

James was scheduled to defend her title at this Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view against top Knockouts Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo in a triple-threat. However, the champ has been dealing with three broken rib caps, a slight shoulder tear, and possibly a torn pectoral muscle but continued to work IMPACT tapings as a part of her Last Rodeo storyline.

Unfortunately, that storyline is now at an end. James announced on last night's IMPACT on AXS that she will be relinquishing the title and that Grace and Purrazzo will face off to crown a new Knockouts Champion at Rebellion. Following her announcement, she left the title and her signature cowboy hat in the ring to signify that this might be the end.

Nikki Cross, who worked with James in WWE, took to social media to share her love for the in-ring legend:

"Love you Mickie."

Is this the end for Mickie James?

Mickie James' latest run with IMPACT solidified her already prestigious career. Her speech on last night's show hinted that she might not be able to ever wrestle again, even stating that "everything hurts a lot more now that she's not 20 years old anymore." She was in the midst of her fifth reign as Knockouts Champion before she relinquished the title.

James had just as impressive of a career in WWE. She held the women's championship for the Stamford-based company five times and one reign as Divas Champion. Fans will forever remember her epic feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, one that included an incredible showdown at WrestleMania 22.

If this is the end for James, pro wrestling will have lost one of the most trailblazing female superstars in the history of the sport.

What is your favorite memory of Mickie James? Sound off in the comments below.

