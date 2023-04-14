Champion teases retirement after being forced to relinquish top title ahead of massive wrestling event due to serious injury

A new champion will have to be determined at an upcoming massive wrestling event. On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James announced that she was not cleared to compete due to an injury and was forced to vacate the Knockouts Championship.

Mickie James was scheduled to face Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Sacrifice. Unfortunately, she suffered a severe rib injury and, as a result, could not defend her title. Grace was then set to face Deonna Purazzo, who qualified in a title contender's match.

If James was cleared, it would turn into a triple threat. The worst has happened, and Mickie James has now announced that she has not been cleared for the upcoming IMPACT Rebellion wrestling event. She then relinquished the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

In her announcement, she thanked everyone for giving her a last run but added that not being 20 years old anymore, everything hurts more than before.

She then left her hat and the Knockouts Championship in the ring.

The addition of the hat appeared to tease retirement. If this is indeed the last time fans see Mickie James, it will be a somber occasion.

Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purazzo will wrestle each other to crown a new champion at IMPACT Rebellion.

