WWE may not accept unique clause in wrestling veteran’s contract, delaying potential signing

Nick Aldis has reportedly become a free agent once again after a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling. The former world champion lost to Alex Shelley this past Saturday night at IMPACT Slammiversary, and that seemingly was the end of his time in the Nashville-based promotion. He wrestled a match against Eric Young at last night's taping and is reportedly on the market again.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Nick Aldis worked out a deal with IMPACT Wrestling to advertise his Legacy Supplements during the broadcast. The veteran star may not be able to do the same if he signs with WWE, and that could present a potential holdup to him joining the roster.

Nick Aldis has had a remarkable career in professional wrestling but has never appeared in WWE. He has the presence of a star and could immediately debut on the main roster if he were to sign with the company. However, Aldis might not get the opportunity to promote his supplements on WWE television, and that could be something that causes the veteran to look in a different direction.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Numerous WWE sources today confirmed that there is high interest in Nick Aldis now that he is free and clear.



According to sources, Aldis' name has been discussed internally as a potential Producer in recent weeks



- PWInsider

WWE allows Prime energy drink to be promoted by Logan Paul

Logan Paul has proven his doubters wrong and shown that he can hold his own in the ring since becoming a WWE Superstar.

He has his own line of beverages alongside popular YouTuber KSI called Prime energy drink. The beverage has become incredibly popular, but the FDA recently requested that the drink be investigated due to the amount of caffeine in the product.

Logan Paul consistently has a bottle of Prime in his hands on television, and that is something that is not typically seen. Braun Strowman has launched a peanut butter company but wasn't shown carrying a jar of it to the ring ahead of his matches before his recent injury.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.



That is untrue.



As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor

Logan Paul is very popular outside of the promotion and has the potential to bring new viewers to the product every time he appears on television. His massive following allows him to do many things that other superstars cannot, such as competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match without having to qualify.

Only time will tell if Nick Aldis signs with the promotion and if he is allowed to continue to promote his supplements on television moving forward.

