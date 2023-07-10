Reported push for WWE star Logan Paul to be investigated by the FDA

There has been a push for the FDA to open an investigation involving popular YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Logan Paul competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last Saturday night at The 02 Arena in London. The 28-year-old did not have to win a qualifying match to get a spot but instead just simply announced that he would be competing. He came up short at the premium live event as The Judgment Day's Damian Priest was the WWE Superstar who captured the Money in the Bank contract.

Earlier today, Senator Chuck Schumer called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Logan Paul and KSI's incredibly popular Prime Energy Drink. He noted that the drink has become an obsession amongst their young followers. Prime Energy Drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is almost double the amount of a can of red bull.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage,” said Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets." [H/T: Associated Press]

You can check out Chuck Schumer's comments in the video below:

KSI throws Logan Paul a bottle of Prime Energy Drink at WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul exerted a lot of energy at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, but thankfully he had KSI in the front row to deliver him a cold beverage.

During the match at the premium live event, Logan connected with a Splash on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest while he was on top of a ladder outside the ring. KSI then tossed Logan a bottle of Prime Energy Drink, and he took a swig of it, as seen in the video below.

There was a scary sequence involving Ricochet and Logan during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The two superstars battled on the ring apron, and Ricochet went for a Spanish Fly. Unfortunately, the move didn't go off as well as planned, and the spot didn't go viral as WWE intended.

Logan and Ricochet then brawled after the match and appear to be heading toward a singles match down the line. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick will go after a major title once his rivalry with Ricochet is finished.

