WWE changed plans for 28-year-old star after botch at Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE reportedly had to alter their plans for a popular superstar due to a botch at Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 aired this past Saturday night in London and featured several memorable moments. One of them did not go off as planned and will be remembered as a botch that could have gone much worse.

During the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Ricochet and Logan Paul battled on the ring apron next to two tables set up ringside. Ricochet went for a Spanish Fly, but Paul seemingly lost his footing. The former Intercontinental Champion was then able to execute the move, but it looked clunky, and fans were just happy nobody got hurt.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that WWE filmed the backstage brawl between Logan and Ricochet after the spot in the match did not go as planned. The company wanted the Spanish Fly spot through the table to go viral to build up a match between the two stars down the line.

“The idea was that spot that we talked about (the Spanish Fly through the tables) was supposed to be like this viral thing and it would go crazy and that was gonna lead to the match. And, people did see it, but it wasn’t as smooth to lead to the match so they did that angle (the backstage brawl) instead," said Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer added that Ricochet and Logan Paul would be shooting an angle next week to build excitement for the match.

“They’re gonna shoot the angle next Monday on Raw to lead to the match. Instead of doing a ‘marquee’ match for Logan Paul, I think they want to get him to do an incredible athletic match, and Ricochet’s your guy if you wanna do that," he added. (H/T WrestleTalk)

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.



- per The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/uQJevUPRou

Ricochet calls out Logan Paul on next week's WWE RAW

Ricochet delivered a message to Logan Paul during last night's episode of WWE RAW in Baltimore.

The former Intercontinental Champion was interviewed backstage and challenged the popular YouTuber to show up next week on WWE RAW. The 34-year-old challenged the Maverick to come to the red brand next week and meet him face-to-face in the ring.

Despite the spot at WWE Money in the Bank not going as planned, Ricochet and Logan Paul have the potential to steal the show whenever they face each other. Their incredible spot at Royal Rumble in January is still being talked about to this day. It will be interesting to see what the two superstars could pull off in a singles match against each other down the line.

Are you excited about a potential match between Logan Paul and Ricochet? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes