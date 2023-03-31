Ricochet reveals what he said to Logan Paul before WWE Royal Rumble spot

Ricochet recently disclosed details of a backstage conversation he had with Logan Paul ahead of their memorable 2023 WWE Royal Rumble moment.

During the 30-man match, Paul and Ricochet collided in mid-air after leaping toward each other from the top rope on opposite sides of the ring. The impressive feat of athleticism was widely praised by WWE fans.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet said he gave Paul instructions before the match to ensure the spot went according to plan:

"Going into it, I told him, 'Listen, I want you to be as comfortable as possible, so I don't want you to wait on me. I don't want you to think about me. I don't want you to even worry about me at all, so whenever you're comfortable, you just go and I'll time it off of your jump. I'll time it off of you. I'll go with you to make sure that we're good.' I was like, 'But don't worry if I'm gonna jump or if I'm gonna go. Don't worry about me. You just go, and then I'll follow you.'" [6:25 – 6:50]

On Saturday, Ricochet will team up with Braun Strowman to face Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders at WrestleMania 39. At the same event, Paul will celebrate his 28th birthday with a one-on-one match against Seth Rollins.

Why Logan Paul stole the headlines instead of Ricochet

For many years, Ricochet has been known as one of the most athletic wrestlers in the world. Logan Paul, by contrast, is not expected to perform acrobatic moves in the same way that Ricochet is.

The One and Only believes his own Royal Rumble springboard was overshadowed because fans always anticipate "crazy" moments from him:

"I've had good matches for so long, people just expect me to have good matches," Ricochet said. "So when you're in the Royal Rumble and you're doing a crazy spot and Ricochet does something crazy, it's just like, 'Oh, that guy [Logan Paul] did something crazy because Ricochet is doing something normal.'" [5:57 – 6:11]

In a separate interview, Paul spoke to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani about his WWE contract expiring this weekend.

