WWE star wants to stay after his contract expires on April 1

Eleven matches have been announced for this year's two-night WWE WrestleMania 39 event, including Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins. With uncertainty surrounding his WWE future, Paul has clarified his contract status ahead of the biggest match of his career so far.

The YouTube sensation revealed on his podcast earlier this week that his WWE deal is set to expire. The news came as a surprise to fans on social media, with many joking that he could continue his wrestling career in AEW.

In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Paul confirmed that WrestleMania 39 is the final date on his one-year WWE contract:

"I don't know [about a new deal], I don't know. My contract ends. [The contract expires] April 1st. I was contracted for a year to do two WrestleManias and, I think, five events. I feel like it [not re-signing] is unlikely, I feel like it's unlikely. I'm a good employee." [7:11 – 7:30]

Although Paul has spoken to WWE about re-signing, he reiterated that an agreement has not yet been struck ahead of WrestleMania 39:

"It's been brought up, but I don't have it [new contract]. Of course [would like to continue]. This was a topic my manager and I were talking about. My life moves so fast, and I don't know what my stock will be in a year, so it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than year-long contracts." [7:38 – 8:03]

Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio on his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year. Since then, the rookie superstar has defeated The Miz and lost to Roman Reigns in singles bouts. He also competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Logan Paul thinks WWE wants him to renew

While many celebrity guests fail to take WWE seriously, that is not the case with Logan Paul. The 27-year-old, who will turn 28 on the day of his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins, has impressed many with his in-ring performances.

Paul joked that he has given the company's decision-makers no choice but to offer him a new contract:

"Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was gonna be a full-time, or even almost full-time, wrestler as like a staple of my career, and now I am. So, yeah, I don't know. I mean, let's be honest, brother, they're gonna f***ing renew my contract. I mean, bro, like come on. They'd be silly not to. I do [want to renew], I think it's very good for me." [8:07 – 8:33]

Paul also addressed Becky Lynch's recent out-of-character criticism of his part-time schedule.

