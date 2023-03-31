"I don't care" – WWE star addresses his apparent heat with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is never afraid to give her brutally honest opinion in out-of-character media interviews. The WWE Superstar recently criticized Logan Paul, prompting the YouTube sensation to respond.

Lynch said on E! The Rundown that she did not know who Jake and Logan Paul were before the latter appeared in WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion also admitted that she does not want part-timers like Paul to receive opportunities ahead of full-time roster members.

Asked about Lynch's remarks, Paul told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that he and The Man had no issues when she was a guest on his podcast:

"I did see her comments. I don't care. I would never assume that anyone knows who I am. I just find it ironic because she didn't know who I was, yet she said yes to my podcast, came on it, seemed like she had a good time. I don't know, [Lynch's comments] felt a little gimmicky." [9:57 – 10:22]

Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul's podcast after he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 last year. She praised his performance and said he "told a great story."

Why did Becky Lynch really criticize Logan Paul?

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. Logan Paul is set to go one-on-one with Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, at Saturday's event.

While he does not know for sure, Paul suspects Lynch only made negative comments about him to show support for Rollins:

"I'm wrestling her husband, so obviously she's gonna side with her husband and try to make us look small or belittle us. But I'm indifferent, I don't know. Talk that s**t, girl. Get them clicks. Do your thing. I don't care." [10:23 – 10:39]

Lynch will also be in action on the first night of WrestleMania 39. She will join forces with Lita and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY).

