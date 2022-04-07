"You were so comfortable in that role" - Becky Lynch breaks character to praise WrestleMania celebrity

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was full of praise for Logan Paul, crediting the YouTuber for his phenomenal performance at WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at the Show of Shows this year as he teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios. The social media star's natural charisma and athletic ability were on full display as he seemed to fit naturally into the theatrics and athleticism of WWE.

Speaking about Logan's debut on his Impaulsive podcast, Lynch stated that he "told a great story." The former RAW Women's Champion also revealed that Logan looked very comfortable as a heel and was fun to watch.

"You [Logan] killed with that. You told a great story. It's funny because a lot of people come in and they don't want to be the bad guy and you were so comfortable in that role. It was so fun to watch. So fun for all of us backstage and for the audience to watch. It was great,"- said Lynch [1:10:36 to 1:10:56]

Becky Lynch also talked about her WrestleMania 38 defeat on Logan Paul's podcast

Becky Lynch locked horns with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in what was one of the best matches of the show. The two former NXT stars took each other to their limits as Lynch's RAW Women's Championship was on the line.

Ultimately, it was the EST of WWE who came out on top, avenging her loss from SummerSlam last year. Speaking about her defeat on the Impaulsive podcast, Lynch stressed that Belair threw Big Time Becks "off her game" by coming out with an army:

"Well, here’s the thing right,” she said. “Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with an army. Of course that’s gonna throw me off my game. I don’t even know how many people were there. 100 people? I’m by myself, of course it threw me off my game." Becky added: “I didn’t have an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know –– maybe someone was going to come and hit me with a trombone in the back of the head. If I had an army that’s what I would do." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming since dropping the title to Bianca Belair. The RAW Superstar held the title for more than 150 days after squashing Belair in 26 seconds at SummerSlam.

