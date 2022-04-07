"It threw me off my game" - Becky Lynch on why she lost at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has revealed the reason behind her loss to Bianca Belair this past weekend at WrestleMania 38.

In what was one of the best matches from WrestleMania Saturday, Becky and Bianca battled it out for the RAW Women's Championship. Despite going into the contest looking strong, Big Time Becks ended up losing her title to the EST of WWE.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, Lynch gave her reason as to why she lost her title at the Show of Shows.

"Well, here’s the thing right,” she stressed. “Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with an army. Of course that’s gonna throw me off my game. I don’t even know how many people were there. 100 people? I’m by myself, of course it threw me off my game." Becky added: “I didn’t have an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know –– maybe someone was going to come and hit me with a trombone in the back of the head. If I had an army that’s what I would do." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Despite her grand entrance, Belair still had to get the job done in the ring against Becky Lynch, which she managed to accomplish. With Lynch still seething from her loss, fans may see the two superstars lock horns sooner rather than later.

Becky Lynch vows to reclaim her title

Although Becky left WrestleMania without the RAW Women's Championship, the Irishwoman is confident that she will regain her title shortly.

Continuing her conversation with Logan Paul, Becky stated how she should have beaten Bianca as quickly as she did in the past.

"I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn’t have lasted so long but that was only because it got in my head. But I dominated her. The next time I’ll get her." Lynch added: "But the thing is, when I lose I really win, because I come back stronger. Yeah, that’s what happens. Yeah, this is a good thing." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Becky Lynch has been one of the biggest stars in recent WWE history, with many main events under her belt. The former RAW Women's Champion looks determined to have another match against Bianca Belair.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh