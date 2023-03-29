Logan Paul has disclosed that his current deal with WWE is set to end a year after he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38.

The Maverick signed a multi-event contract with the pro wrestling juggernaut in June last year following his victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. He then faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, suffering his first defeat. The social media megastar will make his third consecutive WrestleMania appearance this April, where he will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins.

On the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed that his WWE deal would be up at WrestleMania 39.

"It's so crazy. It's like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life... I want to lean into it, my contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up," said Paul. [28:26-28:38]

He also clarified that WWE did not offer YouTube star Lele Pons $20 million for an appearance.

"[WWE] reached out to me, they go, 'FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million.' I knew that, but I didn't think anyone would take it serious," he said. [28:50-28:59]

Logan Paul discusses his WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins

The Maverick has been feuding with The Visionary since he eliminated the latter from the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Since then, he's knocked out the former WWE Champion on RAW twice.

During a recent appearance on Cold as B*lls with Kevin Hart, Logan Paul spoke candidly about his upcoming match:

"I've gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE is fun bro, it's a canvas. They're so creative. I can come up with anything, you know what I'm saying? It works really well for the type of creator and entertainer I am," said Paul.

Logan Paul has only lost one match in WWE so far. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Logan should re-sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes