YouTube sensation reveals she rejected huge offer from WWE after Logan Paul teases potential tag team

Lele Pons recently revealed that she rejected a huge offer from WWE after Logan Paul asked her to team with him in WWE.

For those unaware, Lele Pons is a Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actress, and singer who rose to fame on Vine before transitioning to YouTube. She has over 17 million subscribers on her channel where she posts comedy sketches, music videos, and vlogs. She has also starred in films, TV shows, and web series such as The Secret Life of Lele Pons and Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons.

Pons was recently invited as a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. During the episode, she admitted that she was offered a huge contract by WWE but turned it down after Logan Paul asked her to be his tag team partner.

"I'm not kidding they reached out to me, like to Johnny, and they were like, 'She has to do it' and I was like – if anything happens in my career like there's a scandal or something like that, I'm just gonna go that route," said Pons. "That's why I – I got it from you." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Pons' husband then revealed that WWE offered her $20 million. However, she didn't take it as it took a lot of energy. While the YouTuber wanted to be "mentally prepared," she is also non-confrontational.

Logan Paul had a dream start to his WWE career

Fans were skeptical when Logan announced he had signed with WWE. However, he has managed to exceed expectations since his debut. In just his third outing, he went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns and took The Tribal Chief to the limit in a critically acclaimed match.

He is now set to go one-on-one with one of WWE's best workers in Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Undoubtedly, Logan's rise is something that most wrestlers can only dream of.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime This is the first promo I enjoyed by Logan Paul. He looked more relaxed, genuine and believable. Loved it #WWERaw This is the first promo I enjoyed by Logan Paul. He looked more relaxed, genuine and believable. Loved it #WWERaw https://t.co/QA1JmWJteu

Given his performance against Reigns, fans can expect a banger from the social media sensation and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

