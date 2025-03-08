Cody Rhodes' ex-AEW stablemate to join WWE after rumored exit ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring the chances 

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes left AEW to return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. Rhodes had the Nightmare Family stable in All Elite Wrestling, and a former member of the group, Nick Comoroto, could soon return to WWE.

Some recent reports recently revealed that AEW will not renew the contracts of Nick Comoroto and Abadon. This comes after the promotion granted Rey Fenix, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks their respective releases. The future could be bright for Nick if he gets picked up by the Sports Entertainment giant.

Comoroto was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2019 to 2020. He was a part of the NXT brand and wrestled on the live events. Nick was released from the company in 2020 due to the COVID-19-related budget cuts. The 33-year-old's connections with Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family could help him get signed by World Wrestling Entertainment ahead of WrestleMania 41.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Vince Russo claims WWE made Cody Rhodes ''look weak'' at Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber when he took out Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock. The American Nightmare was brutally ambushed by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. The 39-year-old did not appear on this week's RAW, much to the disappointment of a former WWE writer.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed the Triple H-led creative team made Rhodes "look weak" by not having him show up on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. He also compared Cody to Stone Cold, who always showed up despite taking brutal beatings during The Attitude Era.

"Let's assume, Cody's not there [on RAW] because they [WWE] want Cody to be selling. Meanwhile, I don't care how many beatings Steve Austin took at the pay-per-view [back in The Attitude Era], he never sold two days later. He was there no matter what. So you make freaking Cody look weak. Period. End of story. The guy doesn't show up whether he's hurt or what not, you make him look weak," he said. [From 01:28 to 01:49]

The American Nightmare appeared on last night's SmackDown and cut a passionate promo on The Franchise Player.

We will have to wait and see if Cody Rhodes manages to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

