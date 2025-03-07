After Rey Fenix, AEW set to release two more stars - Reports

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:45 GMT
Rey Fenix was recently released by AEW. (Image via Fenix's Instagram and AEW Facebook)

Earlier this year, AEW released Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro. Eventually, former International Champion, Rey Fenix left the company. Reports further suggest that the company will release more names soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling is planning on letting the contracts of Nick Comoroto and Abadon expire. 33-year-old Comoroto made his AEW debut in 2020. He has wrestled names such as Dante Martin, Konosuke Takeshita, Wardlow, Jack Perry, and more. His last match in the promotion was against Daniel Garcia on Dynamite #245. Throughout 2024, he predominantly performed in the Tony Khan-owned, Ring of Honor. He is a former OTW Classic Champion and a former MFPW Heavyweight Champion.

Just like Comoroto, Abadon debuted for AEW in 2020. The 32-year-old was a mainstay on Dark but they hardly wrestled on the company's main programs. They now sporadically perform on Ring of Honor. Their last match was against Rachael Ellering on HonorClub #104 where they won in under five minutes. They are a former two-time RMP Lockettes Champion.

AEW star Nick Comoroto on his struggles with ADHD

Nick Comoroto suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder called ADHD. He was diagnosed at the age of six and finds it hard to maintain focus. In a 2023 interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, he opened up on the issues he faced when he was a little boy.

"I don’t sit still. I’m out of focus. I’m always wandering around. I was diagnosed at six years old and my parents never wanted to medicate me. There’s been drug problems in my family and I can talk about a lot of that stuff later, but she never wanted me to get on a bunch of stuff. I was always considered, honestly, a bad student," said Comoroto. [H/T Fightful]
Comoroto added that even though he was a "D student", he was quite good in mathematics.

Edited by Arsh Das
