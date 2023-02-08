Cody Rhodes must bring in this man if he wants to usurp Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is currently preparing for the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, but which AEW star will Cody need in his corner in order to pick up the win?

Since Roman has used his family connections in The Bloodline to stay on top of WWE, it would only make sense for Cody to bring his brother Dustin Rhodes to the Show of Shows to level the score.

Dustin is currently contracted to AEW until July 2023, but Cody has already stated that he would love to have his brother in his corner and that if he could make it happen, it would be extremely special.

Dustin would also be able to handle the outside interference of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman doesn't usually stick his nose into Roman's matches, but he has sometimes shown that he is willing to get his hands dirty when it matters most.

Due to The Usos more than likely being in action elsewhere on the card, Solo Sikoa will more than likely be in Roman's corner for the match against Cody. However, given that Dustin Rhodes isn't afraid of a fight, 'The Natural' would be the perfect equalizer for the former NXT North American Champion.

The Rhodes brothers have already got one over on Roman Reigns in the past

One of the reasons why bringing Dustin Rhodes to WrestleMania would be a great idea for Cody is because when the two brothers have joined forces against Roman Reigns in the past, they come out on top more often than not.

This notion stems back to the tag team feud The Rhodes Brothers found themselves in with The Shield, where Cody and Dustin defeated Roman and Seth Rollins multiple times in 2013.

Cody and Dustin defeated The Shield at Battleground 2013 in a non-title match, before taking the WWE Tag Team Championships away from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins a few weeks later on Raw.

The Rhodes Brothers successfully defended their titles at Hell in a Cell 2013 in a triple threat match that, in hindsight, could be a sign of things to come at WrestleMania 39, as they defeated The Shield and The Usos.

