"That would be special" - Cody Rhodes open to AEW star appearing at WrestleMania 39 

Ahead of his huge WrestleMania 39 main event, Cody Rhodes has discussed how special it would be if his brother Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust) could be there in his corner for the title bout.

Born nearly 16 years apart, the two brothers connected as siblings at a much later stage in their lives. Their relationship as wrestlers has been well documented in recent years, most notably from their match-of-the-year contender showdown at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody, who is now set to battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, detailed how AEW star Dustin's possible appearance on the show would be remarkable.

"Dustin [Rhodes] and I have a very unique relationship. It’s almost like we’re at our optimum, at our peak as brothers when we’re together in the ring. I think we’ve both settled on the idea that, A, we never wanna tag team with each other ever again because as much fun as we had, we were at each other’s throats. We’re at a point where I love my brother so much and as I get closer to this, I think about him every day, I really do and that would be special, it would. It would take some people getting along to agree." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Like Cody Rhodes, Dustin made his name in WWE, where he performed under the ring name Goldust. During his time in the company, he won multiple Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships.

Cody Rhodes does not think WrestleMania 39 needs certain WWE legend

Prior to Cody earning the number one contender's spot at the Royal Rumble, many assumed that The Rock would return to take on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, it seems as though The Great One's rumored appearance will no longer be taking place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes mentioned the possible reason why WWE does not need The Rock in the main event of this year's Show of Shows.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening. One story about finishing something that started in 1978 - seven years before I was even born - and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds." (H/T Daily Mail)

Before Roman Reigns can defend his title against Cody Rhodes, he must first get past the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. The two stars are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 18.

