Details on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' offer to wrestling veteran to join AEW 

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared intriguing details of Cody Rhodes making him an offer to work as Santana and Ortiz's manager in AEW.

Konnan has made a handful of appearances in AEW, mostly in matches and segments involving Proud & Powerful. Most notably, he made a memorable cameo appearance at Double or Nothing 2021, where he assisted The Inner Circle, particularly Santana and Ortiz, in their match against The Pinnacle.

Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled reaching out to Chris Jericho when AEW first emerged for a role in the company's creative team. However, Le Champion stated that the promotion wasn't hiring any writers.

"When AEW first started, I asked Jericho if they were hiring writers, as I would be interested because I wrote a lot of stuff for Lucha Brothers, Angelico, and LAX (Santana and Ortiz), and I wanted to write for them, but he told me they weren't using writers, so I never brought it up again.

Furthermore, Konnan added Cody Rhodes later contacted him to manage Santana and Ortiz, but that idea fizzled after the duo joined The Inner Circle. Moreover, there were plans for him to work as Andrade El Idolo's on-screen manager, but even those couldn't materialize into anything concrete.

"Then Cody asked if I wanted to manage LAX; I said of course, but they ended up with Jericho, and then there was talk of me managing Andrade or Lucha Brothers or Jack Evans and Angelico, but that never materialized. " (From 0:29 - 1:00)

Konnan criticized Jericho's recent AEW performance

At last month's Dynamite: Quake By The Lake, Chris Jericho challenged the then-AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. The match saw Le Champion profusely throughout, which didn't sit well with Konnan, who made his reservations about it explicitly clear on his podcast.

The WCW veteran stated that Chris Jericho willingly bled in the bout merely to grab more ratings for the show. Konnan noted that at this stage of his career, it was impossible to convince Jericho to do something he didn't want to do himself.

