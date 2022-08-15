"Trying to get ratings" - Konnan brutally slams WWE legend for bleeding unnecessarily in AEW

WCW veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently weighed in on Chris Jericho's performance at AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake special edition.

Jericho resurrected his decade-old Lionheart gimmick when he unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship.

The two men went back and forth for over 20 minutes to put on a grueling bloodbath in the main event. During the tail-end of the match, The Wizard fell into his own trap as he hit an exposed turnbuckle that he intentionally set up for Mox.

As a result, the JAS leader was busted open and eventually tapped out to Moxley's Bulldog submission maneuver.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno took issue with the immense depiction of blood in the bout, especially from Chris Jericho:

"These guys are wrestling like trying to do this weird style when they should have just wrestled your basic WWE style match and see how it got over, you know, because they do a lot of weird stuff out there. I don't know why Chris is bleeding profusely out there all day every week now. I'm not a fan of Chris having to do this," Inferno said. [1:05:30]

Konnan asserted that The Wizard probably wanted to bleed to get more ratings for the show:

"He doesn't have to do it, he probably wants to do it because they're trying to get ratings. You know, you're not gonna make it at this stage in his career, you're not gonna make Chris do anything he doesn't want to do," said Konnan. [1:05:47]

Chris Jericho is reportedly pencilled in for a blockbuster match at AEW All Out 2022

Chris Jericho might be out of the title picture after his crushing loss at the hands of Jon Moxley, but a dream match seems to be in the works for him.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Jericho vs. Danielson is currently in the works for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view next month.

Danielson could reignite a rivalry with Jericho, who injured him during the Anarchy in the Arena match earlier this year at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The American Dragon is set to face Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls stipulation match on AEW Dynamite: House of the Dragon next week, this will be Danielson's first match since losing to Garcia on July 27 edition of Dynamite's Fight For The Fallen.

