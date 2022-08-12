Blockbuster dream match between Chris Jericho and 5-time WWE Champion reportedly in the works for AEW All Out

After losing on the recent "Quake by the Lake" edition of AEW Dynamite, some fans are wondering what the future holds for Chris Jericho heading into All Out. A new update suggests that he'll face one of the promotion's top stars.

In the aftermath of his match with Jon Moxley, the Jericho Appreciation Society once again brawled with the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

One person absent in the melee was Bryan Danielson, who is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Rampage to address the audience and his opponent for next week's episode of Dynamite, Daniel Garcia.

However, this could all be leading to a match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson at All Out 2022, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Here's what he had to say on the matter:

“They may go with [Bryan] Danielson and [Chris] Jericho which is the first (plan) I heard for the pay-per-view. When [Daniel] Garcia won (a few weeks ago), I thought they were going in a different direction.” (H/T PWMania).

Garcia is set to face Danielson in a two-out-of-three falls match on the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite. This clash will be the rubber match between the two men as they have one win each over each other.

Their match at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite was Danielson's first match since being injured by Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing. How will all of this fall into place? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson faced each other in WWE

While some fans may have wondered if the two men were going to face younger opponents in first-time ever dream matches for All Out, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson's paths crossed very briefly in WWE.

Will Washington  @WilliamRBR Daniel Bryan vs. Chris Jericho slapped though. Those two have a great future ahead of them. Daniel Bryan vs. Chris Jericho slapped though. Those two have a great future ahead of them. https://t.co/XOcQDXOzCh

The most notable match the two men had was on the first-ever episode of NXT in 2010 when the show had its original structure of veterans teaching rookies. Jericho picked up the victory, but the WWE Universe got its first glimpse of what the American Dragon could do in WWE.

Since that nout, the two stars have only faced off in two more singles matches, with Jericho picking up the win on both occasions, one at a house show in 2010, and the other on RAW in 2013.

Who will pick up the victory this time around? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier