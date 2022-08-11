AEW World Champion CM Punk returns on Dynamite, confronts former WWE Superstar ahead of All Out

CM Punk made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite to confront Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.

The main event of AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake saw the 'Lionheart' Chris Jericho challenge for the world title held by Moxley. During the contest, both men bled profusely and it appeared as though either man could have won the bout throughout various moments. Eventually, the champion retained it when he submitted Jericho with a rear chokehold.

However, as has been the custom for Y2J's recent matches, the Jericho Appreciation Society came down to the ring to lay the beating on Mox. After the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz failed to save their ally from the beat down. Jericho was about to strike Moxley with the title belt when CM Punk made his return to clear house.

After clearing the ring, the two world champions stood face-to-face, with Moxley flipping the Lineal Champ off and walking away. This allowed Punk to soak in adulation from the audience for the first time since announcing his injury after Double or Nothing.

His return comes in the lead-in to All Out, staged in his hometown Chicago. So it would make sense for the champ to line up a triumphant comeback, one year on from his AEW in-ring debut, to unify the world titles.

