Jon Moxley defends Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho in hellacious match on Dynamite

Jon Moxley defended his Interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship against "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in a bloodbath earlier on Dynamite.

The match took place after Jericho invoked his rematch clause from Revolution 2020 to challenge Moxley. The champion accepted with the condition that the former will bring back his "Lionheart" persona. Wheeler Yuta entered the scene to challenge The Wizard's title shot but the latter outlasted Yuta last week on Dynamite.

Both men exchanged technical prowess and chops until Jericho gained an advantage. After a kick to the back of Moxley, he tore the latter's earring, causing to bleed from his left ear. Lionheart then stomped the lacerated ear as he took control of the match.

Jericho then applied his Walls of Jericho for a long time but Moxley crawled to the ropes to break the hold. The champion retaliated with a diving double sledge on the outside but the challenger responded with a Codebreaker inside the ring.

Later on, a baseball bat was mysteriously thrown into the ring and it was revealed that Sammy Guevara was the one who pitched it. Chris Jericho hit Jon Moxley with it for a near-fall. The former sent the latter into an exposed turnbuckle and nailed the Judas effect again for a kick-out.

After a gruesome exchange that saw Jericho getting hit in the exposed turnbuckle, he applied the Liontamer to Moxley despite the bleeding. In the end, the champion successfully defended his title after he made the challenger tap out to the Bulldog Choke.

A post-match brawl ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here:

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho-Jon Moxley's title match earlier on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali