Cody Rhodes' renewed rivalry with Seth Rollins could force former WWE star to come out of retirement

The latest edition of RAW saw a lot of disagreements between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which could lead them to renew their rivalry, potentially bringing back former WWE star Brandi Rhodes.

On RAW, Rhodes stood center stage talking about his wrestling future but was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The latter hinted at a clash, evoking memories of their feud. In their recent tag match against Judgement Day, Cody and Seth's lack of chemistry raised concerns.

Their conflicting strategies fueled speculation about a bigger clash. Despite this, they briefly united for a win, sealed with a handshake. Reconciliation appeared firm until an unexpected twist emerged. Shinsuke Nakamura messed up Cody and Seth's celebration when he attacked Rollins with a Kinshasa, hinting at him as the next challenger.

Fans hope to see the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins rivalry, but it looks like there's a possibility that this rivalry could be renewed down the road. In a potential scenario, they could involve Rhodes and Rollins facing off in a mixed tag team showdown.

This could see Seth teaming up with his wife, Becky Lynch, while Rhodes can bring his wife, Brandi, who could come out of retirement, and join forces with him in a mixed tag team match.

Whether this storyline will lead to a mixed tag team match or not, one thing is sure. The rivalry between Rhodes and Rollins isn't finished yet.

Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes opens up about why she retired from wrestling

Brandi Rhodes has decided to retire from in-ring competition. She revealed this during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Starting in 2011 as a ring announcer in WWE, she left the promotion in 2016. She joined her husband, Cody Rhodes, on the independent circuit and in AEW.

Brandi Rhodes' retirement sparked numerous fan inquiries, prompting her to provide additional insight on Twitter.

"After I had Libby, it wasn't worth it to put time and space between us for any bs in front of or behind the curtain. She's my purpose. I'm building this fitness and wellness entity around her. I can be the boss, enhance others' lives, and still be there to tuck her in each night," she wrote.

Her last televised match was on AEW Dark in January 2022. She also briefly returned to WWE last August.

Do you want to see Brandi Rhodes come out of retirement? Sound off in the comments section below.

