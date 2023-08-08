Cody Rhodes teams up with former rival to defeat Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes teamed up with his former rival and defeated Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes kicked off tonight's episode of RAW by addressing his future. However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who seemed to suggest a match between the two men. Judgment Day didn't take long to come out, and a brawl broke out after Finn Balor jumped Rollins from behind.

Sami Zayn also got involved to even the odds. After the brawl, Cody challenged them to a match later in the night. However, during the show, JD McDonagh attacked Sami Zayn, rendering him unable to compete in the match. Shinsuke Nakamura offered to be his replacement.

The match was fast-paced and went back and forth for a while, with no team dominating the match. During the match's closing moments, Damian Priest attacked Rhodes with his MITB briefcase.

Zayn came out and attacked Priest. Rollins attacked Balor with a superkick before Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins shook hands in the ring following the win. In a surprising turn of events, Shinsuke Nakamura hit Rollins with the Kinshasa before walking away from the ring. This could be the start of a feud between Rollins and Nakamura.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura? Sound off in the comments section.

