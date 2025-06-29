Cope (fka Edge) to align with WWE legend after shocking walkout at AEW All In? Possibility explored

Cope (fka Edge) has been absent from AEW for some time now. Could he return to help a WWE legend at All In: Texas? This might mark the beginning of a new partnership.
One of the newest feuds being hinted at is the clash between The Patriarchy and The Hurt Syndicate. Christian Cage wished for him and Nick Wayne to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions, but it seems that MVP believes otherwise and has warned him not to pursue the matter out of respect for him.
If this match happens at a stage like AEW All In, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin could wreak havoc on them. Wayne has not been completely on the same page as Christian, and their inability to bring the fight to the champions could cause him to reach his boiling point and walk out on his "father."
This would leave The Patriarch at the mercy of The Hurt Syndicate. Cope might come out to save his former tag team partner, finally leading to their long-awaited reunion. This could mark the beginning of them rekindling their friendship. Together, they could go after their shared enemies, with names like Nick Wayne, FTR, and even The Hurt Syndicate being put on notice by them.
Christian Cage's pitched reunion with Cope has been put on hold
There are strong rumors that Edge and Christian's reunion in AEW will happen soon, and they might target FTR. They would be getting retribution after nearly ending the career of the Rated-R Superstar.
However, Fightful has recently reported that plans have changed. This was supposed to be one of the build-ups for All In, and Cope's hiatus should not have lasted this long. A major reason for this was Christian Cage saying that he wished to finish this ongoing storyline he had with The Patriarchy.
It is unclear whether this will ultimately result in a split within the faction or if it will take a completely different direction. For now, plans for the long-awaited reunion of the two WWE icons are on hold until further notice.
