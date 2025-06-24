Why Cope (fka Edge) hasn't returned to AEW yet - Reports

A new report has provided an update on why WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) still hasn't returned to AEW. The report also provided details regarding when he was supposed to return.

Cope has not been seen on TV after he was betrayed and attacked by FTR at AEW Dynasty 2025. Fans have been anticipating the former Edge's return for weeks, but there has been no official announcement regarding it.

Fightful has reported that there were plans for Cope and Christian Cage to reunite after FTR's heel turn for a program at All In 2025. The report also suggested that The Rated "R" Superstar's absence from TV wasn't supposed to be this long.

There were internal discussions to bring the former WWE Champion back at Double or Nothing 2025 to kick off a feud with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. However, Cage was seemingly not ready for the rivalry due to his ongoing program with The Patriarchy.

Furthermore, Cage wanted to conclude his run with Nick Wayne properly because a lot of time was put into their story. FTR was supposed to turn heel against The Outrunners, but they did so with Cope due to the possibility of a much-awaited tag team match against the Hall of Famer and The Patriarch. As per the report, there are still plans for the reunion of the legendary tag team.

ECW legend teased reunion with Cope (fka Edge) in AEW

ECW legend Rhino was an ally of Cope (fka Edge) and Christian Cage during their time in WWE decades ago. He made his AEW debut last month in a match against Nick Wayne.

On The Whip Show, the former WWE Tag Team Champion teased a reunion with Cope and Cage after years. He also talked about possibly working with Jon Moxley in AEW.

"When I meant it's not over with, [it's] cause I have a lot to give back to the younger men and women wrestling (...) I know this 30 years in the wrestling business, you know I might not be someplace for a long time, but I'm there for a good time. Moxley, I've never really mixed it up with him and maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage."

Only time will tell if Cope and The Patriarch are destined to reunite in AEW for a final run.

