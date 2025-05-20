Major Cope (fka Edge) reunion teased in AEW

A legend has teased a reunion with WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) in AEW. They haven't worked together in over two decades.

Following his departure from WWE in 2023, Cope joined AEW. The former Edge has had a decent run since his debut and has even worked with his real-life best friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage. ECW legend Rhino feels reuniting with The Rated-R Superstar is a possibility.

Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Rhino made his AEW TV debut in a match against Nick Wayne. Although the 49-year-old lost in his debut, All Elite Wrestling fans want to see more of the legend.

For those unaware, Rhino was part of a stable with Christian Cage and Cope in 2001. The trio could now reunite, as both the Hall of Famer and Cage are now signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion. On The WHIP Show, The Man Beast said he wanted to give back to the young wrestlers and also teased a reunion with the legendary duo.

"When I meant it's not over with, [it's] cause I have a lot to give back to the younger men and women wrestling (...) I know this 30 years in the wrestling business, you know I might not be someplace for a long time, but I'm there for a good time. Moxley, I've never really mixed it up with him and maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

AEW star wants to see Cope (fka Edge) and Christian back together

At Dynasty 2025, Cope was brutalized by FTR. He has not been seen on TV since he was taken out on a stretcher. Despite the setback, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is hopeful of the former Edge's return.

In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hobbs said he would love to see Cope and Christian back together.

"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that."

Fans are waiting for Cope's return, and they have to wait and see when he will finally be back.

