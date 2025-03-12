Cope (fka Edge) to officially form a new faction in AEW after massive setback at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Cope was unsucessful in defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View. The frustration could make the former Edge regroup and introduce his new faction in the promotion.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar had a brutal match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. Cope's former best friend Christian Cage cashed in his opportunity for the World Title in the middle of the match which turned it into a triple threat. Moxley capitalized on it and chocked out Christian Cage to retain his title.

Cope could shift his focus to Christian Cage and build his own faction to take out The Patriarchy. The former TNT Champion is the leader of The Patriarchy which consists of Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch.

Ad

Trending

The Rated-R Superstar can recruit Jay White, Willow Nightingale, and The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) to face off against the heel stable. All of these stars have a history with The Patriarchy and Cope and his faction could end Christian Cage's terror once and for all in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Bill Apter believes Cope is The Undertaker of AEW

Adam Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and the veteran has maintained a prominent position in the company. He is a former two-time TNT Champion and recently challenged for the World Title at Revolution.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Senior Editor Bill Apter said Cope could be running some operations within the company backstage just like The Undertaker did in WWE.

Ad

"I think there's one guy there (AEW) that behind the scenes could be running most of the company is Adam Copeland. If you really look at it, he's done it all. He could be The Undertaker backstage. Like Undertaker was in WWE, Adam Copeland could be that person right now."

The fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Rated-R Superstar in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback