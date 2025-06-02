Cope (fka Edge) to return to AEW with ex-WWE star and make a huge announcement? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could join forces with Cope (fka Edge) for a massive announcement upon his potential return. The Rated-R Superstar has not been on TV for the past several weeks.

At Dynasty 2025, Cope was betrayed by FTR and had to be taken out on a stretcher due to a brutal beatdown. Fans have been anticipating the former Edge's return ever since the pay-per-view in April. It can be expected that Cope will seek retribution from FTR upon his return. He could bring the ex-WWE star, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), alongside him.

Matt Cardona last appeared on AEW TV back in March 2024 on Collision when he answered the Cope open challenge for the TNT Championship by the Rated-R Superstar. The two also have a history together, as Cardona used to be a sidekick for Cope alongside Curt Hawkins during their time in the WWE back in 2008.

Matt Cardona has been quite active on the independent wrestling scene lately, and his former mentor, Cope, could call him up in order to get back at FTR after their betrayal. The WWE Hall of Famer could also announce a tag team match for All In 2025 where he teams with Cardona to take on the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Cope contacting his old ally to take down Dax and Cash would be some great television, and it will be interesting to see if the match actually happens at All In Texas.

Ex-WWE star recalled his dream match with Cope (fka Edge)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) opened up about his dream match with Cope on Collision in March 2024. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cardona recalled his dream match with the former Edge and how the feeling was when he answered the Cope Open challenge:

"I guess AEW didn't love it because I never got a job. But seriously, it was my dream match, and it was a great moment. I'm forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I'm getting goosebumps right now, you can't tell because I'm wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I've been doing, it's working, it worked.’ Validation, is that the right word?"

Only time will tell if Matt Cardona will be seen on AEW TV again alongside the Rated-R Superstar.

