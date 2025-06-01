"I guess AEW didn't love it" - Former Intercontinental Champion breaks down dream match with Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has enjoyed a career resurgence since signing with Tony Khan's promotion, and he's also taken part in several dream matches. Perhaps his most surprising encounter was with fellow former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

The Rated-R Superstar defended his TNT Championship against Cardona on the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision. It was a true dream match for The Indy God, for whom Copeland had been a mentor.

Matt Cardona opened up on the match in a recent conversation with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed how grateful he was for the opportunity, even though it didn't land him a contract with All Elite Wrestling:

"I guess AEW didn't love it because I never got a job," Cardona said. "But seriously, it was my dream match, and it was a great moment. I'm forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I'm getting goosebumps right now, you can't tell because I'm wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I've been doing, it's working, it worked.’ Validation, is that the right word?"

Cardona then talked about the importance of the match, which called back to his history with Edge in WWE:

"For it to be against Adam Copeland / Edge, it was just like a story that nobody wrote. It was real life. Edge versus Edgehead, a match I thought that would never happen. My dream match. It was happening, and the people were behind me. It was cool." [H/T Fightful]

Matt Cardona later wrestled AEW's Chris Jericho in another dream match

Although Matt Cardona isn't signed with AEW, his match against Adam Copeland wasn't the last bit of work he put in for Tony Khan. He was later called back for a match against Chris Jericho in ROH.

The two battled for Jericho's ROH World Championship in December 2024, and it was a night The Indy God won't soon forget. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Cardona revealed how the dream match came together:

"So then I go away for a couple of months, and then I got a call, ‘Hey, you interested in working Chris Jericho at the Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Yeah, let me think about it. Duh! Again, one of my childhood idols; he was on my birthday cake, but I was ninth grade. I love Chris. As a performer, I look up to Chris. So to wrestle Chris, we had a whole program, and for Ring of Honor, had to do it. Another dream match."

Matt Cardona has revealed that he never received a contract offer from AEW, despite the warm reception from fans. Whether he signs with the promotion in the future remains to be seen.

