Cope to lose a Title vs. Career match to his ex-rival? 3 ways The Rated-R Superstar could retire in AEW

Adam Copeland made his debut in AEW at WrestleDream 2023 after departing from WWE. Since then, The Rated-R Superstar has gone from strength to strength, making his mark in All Elite Wrestling and even winning the TNT Championship.

Despite his sucess in the company, the clock is ticking on Adam Copeland's time as an in-ring competitor, and he may soon hang up his boots. So, we're here to look at three ways Cope could retire in AEW.

#3 Title vs. Career match against Christian Cage

It's safe to say that Cope and Christian Cage will forever be linked to each other in professional wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar engaged in a much-awaited feud with his former best friend as soon as he made his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Both of them could produce magic but it seems they are in different storylines currently. However, they will cross paths again somewhere down the line, with Christian Cage possibly holding the AEW World Championship. For those unaware, Cage has a contract he can cash in to become champion.

Copeland would certainly want a piece of the World Title before he ends his career in All Elite Wrestling and look to fight Cage for it. Since Christian won't give him that opportunity easily, a Career vs. Title match could be the eventual outcome, with Cope going out with a loss to his former best friend.

#2 Wins the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and declares he will retire once he loses

Copeland recently returned from injury at Worlds End 2024 to join hands with FTR to tackle Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. He is now involved in a bitter feud against Moxley and his faction. It could evolve into a fight for the World Championship.

Cope look to stop to Mox and his group's mission of destruction in AEW and dethrone him once and for all. However, the 11-time WWE World Champion could take a route similar to Bryan Danielson when he reaches the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling and becomes World Champion.

The Rated-R Superstar could announce that he would retire once he loses the World Title.

#1 MJF retires him

Cope has yet to cross paths with MJF since he arrived in All Elite Wrestling but it's going to happen at some point. The Rated-R Superstar would love to work with the popular star and give The Devil a run for his money on the microphone.

MJF would also make it his mission to disregard all of The Ultimate Opportunist's achievements. Both these stars could bring the best out of each other once they start a feud.

Tony Khan and Cope could also agree that MJF should be the one to retire him in AEW when the time comes. This could bring more heel heat to The Wolf of Wrestling and elevate him further.

