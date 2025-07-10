Cope to make AEW return at All In and replace current champion in a major title match? Exploring the chances

A current champion could be replaced by a returning Cope (FKA Edge) at All In 2025 this weekend. The Rated-R Superstar has not been on TV for over three months now.
At Dynasty 2025, Cope and FTR failed to capture the AEW World Trios Championship. Following their loss, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed the former Edge and brutalized him. The Canadian has not been on TV since then. However, the former AEW TNT Champion might return at All In 2025 to replace reigning ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne in a title match.
Nick Wayne and Christian Cage are slated to challenge Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way tag team match at All In. The match also involves JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight). Last night on Dynamite, Nick Wayne and Christian took out MVP and Benjamin at ringside.
Ahead of the title match at All In, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin could seek retribution and brutally take out Nick Wayne. This will leave Christian Cage without any partner at the Texas PPV. That's when the Rated-R Superstar could make his blockbuster return and replace Wayne as Christian's partner.
The rumors and speculations regarding a reunion of Cope and Christian have been going on for months, and All In Texas can be the stage where it finally happens. However, this is mere conjecture at this point.
Unfortunate update on Cope's AEW return
Amid his absence from AEW TV, an update was recently provided on the Canadian's impending return ahead of All In.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the former Edge was discussed to return a month ago, but he is currently on the sidelines as far as All In Texas is concerned.
"And Cope was originally discussed to come back, like, over a month ago. And then he’s been just sitting on the sidelines with no program for AEW All In as of now,” Sapp noted. [H/T: Ringside News]
Fans will have to wait and see if the Rated-R Superstar makes a surprising return at All In this weekend.