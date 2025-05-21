Cope to return as a last-minute replacement in major AEW Double or Nothing 2025 match? Analyzing the possibility

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is right around the corner, and there is always an added sense of excitement each time a big event comes around. This event is looked forward to by a lot of fans because of one particular match, and that involves a part-timer.

Daniel Garcia is currently embroiled in a feud with FTR and has taken the help of none other than AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness. The commentator has long had issues with FTR and Dax Harwood in particular and will now team up with Garcia to take on the villainous tag team at Double or Nothing.

However, with FTR now firmly establishing themselves as the top heels in the company, there is always a chance that they could unleash a sneak attack on Nigel McGuinness before the match. In that case, with Cope now firmly having FTR in his sights, the time could be right for him to come back.

By coming back and teaming up with Daniel Garcia, the WWE Hall of Famer can push himself back into the spotlight once again.

Adam Copeland guaranteed to return, says AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is clearly a big fan of Cope and has revealed that he thinks it's an inevitability that the veteran wrestler will come back to AEW soon.

Hobbs was speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda’s own Bill Apter when he said:

“I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling; everything is strange in this world, you know that.”

It is only a matter of time before the former TNT Champion comes back, and FTR will be wary of what they did to him at Dynasty.

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More