Could AEW pull off the unthinkable with All In PPV? Taking a look into how the promotion has fared so far in ticket sales and more

Tony Khan's mammoth plan to sell out Wembley Stadium for AEW: All In has received an intriguing update. It's no secret that he's playing with fire by attempting to stage the most successful pro wrestling event in history. Fans assumed that the promotion would lower the number of entries, but Khan seems determined to go all in.

Wembley Stadium in London is usually a hub for football. It has a crowd capacity of 90,000, so AEW - as merely the second-largest promotion in wrestling today - attempting to sell out the venue is wild. However, Wrestling Inc. noted that Tony Khan "will not be tarping off sections of Wembley Stadium" as Ticketmaster showed no sections to be blacked out.

To put it simply, Tony Khan is targeting a full-capacity sellout for All In. The seating chart for the pay-per-view was taken down by Ticketmaster, but some stunned wrestling fans made screenshots of it go viral on Twitter. The ticket prices were revealed to be in the range of £30 to £1,500, although the tickets won't officially go on sale until next Friday, May 5 at 9 AM BST/4 AM ET.

WWE's SummerSlam premium live event in 1992 was held at Wembley Stadium and attracted a crowd capacity of around 80,000. If AEW: All In manages to surpass that on August 27, it would be a huge accomplishment for the promotion, which is only in its fourth year.

It would also be four times the size of All Elite Wrestling's biggest attendance to date (20,177), a record which was set at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

How many pre-sale tickets has AEW: All In sold so far?

During the AEW: All In press release, Tony Khan noted that the UK has been a hotbed for professional wrestling for decades. He wanted to commemorate 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium with a bang, and so decided on a grand event. Advertisements of All In were seen running during football matches afterward.

Wrestling fans were critical of the decision, but it seems that All Elite Wrestling is dead serious on making a massive impact.

According to a report by PWInsider on April 14, the Jacksonville-based promotion exceeded 50,000 pre-sale registrations for All In. It was noted that the crowd capacity could be a lot less than expected, but the amount was a staggering feat nonetheless.

Pre-sale tickets for the All In pay-per-view can be found here.

