Could former WWE star and CM Punk's real-life rival make his long-awaited AEW return? Looking at the possibility

CM Punk has made many enemies throughout his lengthy pro wrestling career, and created some memorable storylines with these stars. One of his most anticipated feuds is with KENTA, since the two share a finisher – the GTS.

Most fans will recall KENTA from his tenure in WWE as Hideo Itami, where he notably had to change his finishing move to accommodate for Punk's presence. However, over the years, it has been confirmed that the GTS originated from KENTA and not CM Punk. In light of this, many want the two to finally clash in AEW, so could this finally happen?

In a recent post on X (twitter), KENTA revealed that he was leaving Japan, and many are now speculating that he might be on his way to the US to eventually face CM Punk.

"Thank you Japan. Being in Japan makes me feel like I'm back home. Let's meet again. I love you Japan," KENTA posted (translated).

Punk and KENTA were allegedly set to clash during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. However, the bout ended up being canceled, and CM Punk ended up facing Satoshi Kojima instead.

Shortly after his bout against CM Punk was canceled, KENTA claimed the match would never happen

KENTA's return to AEW has been teased numerous times since Punk's status with the promotion was confirmed. The former WWE star even jokingly claimed that he'd only appear on AEW again if Tony Khan coughs up an exorbitant amount of money.

While the news about the match change only broke sometime after, KENTA was notified beforehand, and took to X to post this very cryptic message.

"Kenta vs. Punk is never going to happen," KENTA posted.

Earlier reports at the time claimed that the Second City Saint was very unhappy about facing KENTA. However, these comments could have just been in line with the story. Now that the NJPW star is departing from Japan, anything could happen. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to AEW Collision, where Punk mostly finds himself these days.

