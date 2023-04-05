Could a major free agent be headed to AEW instead of WWE?

A top free agent may end up in AEW rather than WWE, contrary to what fans and veterans believed earlier.

The superstar in question is Jay White. Over the last few months, speculation about his next move after leaving NJPW has been a hot topic in the pro wrestling community. While there has been a lot of talk on the issue, there have been no concrete updates about his future.

A recent report from PWinsider claimed that WWE is apparently not interested in acquiring the NJPW legend. This certainly points to Jay White potentially looking at other oppurtunities.

Apart from WWE, Tony Khan's promotion is decidedly the biggest stage in the business. Jay also had a short stint there during last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view and the weeks leading up to it. White having history with Kenny Omega and several other AEW stars could also influence his decision.

AEW has also seemingly teased Switchblade's entry with Juice Robinson making his way into the fold. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jay White.

Jay White previously commented on rumors of WWE and AEW interest

The NJPW veteran certainly knows that he is a very sought-after superstar.

In an interview with Fightful, Jay White commented on the interest he attracted as soon as he became a free agent.

"You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well. You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me."

Given that Tony Khan is scheduled to make a big announcement this week, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Jay White will make an appearance.

