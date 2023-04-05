Major development in potential bidding war between WWE & AEW for top free agent - Reports

A major free agent's future may be leaning more towards AEW than WWE at the moment, according to the latest reports.

The star in question is Jay White. The 30-year-old star is hailed as one of the best pro wrestlers in the business outside of WWE. While he made his name in NJPW, he has faced some of the toughest opponents in the pro-wrestling community. His recent departure from the Japanese scene had fans speculating about an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, a recent report from PWinsider claimed that there had been no talk regarding Jay's entry into WWE over WrestleMania weekend. The report also stated that Swichbalde's appearance in the company itself was unlikely at this point.

It also now appears that White is not WWE-bound based on conversations PWInsider have had with WWE officials and wrestlers. 🤔



- PWInsider There "was absolutely no discussion of former NJPW star Jay White within WWE at all over WrestleMania 39 weekend."It also now appears that White is not WWE-bound based on conversations PWInsider have had with WWE officials and wrestlers.- PWInsider There "was absolutely no discussion of former NJPW star Jay White within WWE at all over WrestleMania 39 weekend."It also now appears that White is not WWE-bound based on conversations PWInsider have had with WWE officials and wrestlers. 👀🤔- PWInsider https://t.co/oVwXjNWDes

Konnan believes that Jay White is more suited to AEW than WWE

While it is still unclear what Switchblade plans to do next, Konnan apparently thinks he would fit in well on Tony Khan's roster.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran heaped praise on Jay White.

“I saw Jay White in Impact when I was there, [he is] a really good wrestler, I just think that he’s tailor-made for AEW but I think if he goes to AEW he would get lost in the shuffle,” said Konnan. [51:08 - 51:29]

However, Disco Inferno believes Jay White shouldn't join either company.

“I don’t care bro, neither company needs another guy, they’ve got enough talent they’re working with that they should continue storytelling with,” said Disco Inferno. [50:57 - 51:07]

Jey @notjeyy_ if jay white doesn’t show up tomorrow on #AEWDynamite i honestly don’t know when or where he debuts if jay white doesn’t show up tomorrow on #AEWDynamite i honestly don’t know when or where he debuts https://t.co/okd1RjAFrl

Tony Khan is also set to make a huge announcement this week, which may allude to Jay White's appearance. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the NJPW legend.

Do you want to see Jay White in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

