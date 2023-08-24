Could MJF and Adam Cole's friendship be salvaged if 35-year-old returns at AEW All In? Analyzing the possibility! 

Adam Cole and MJF have been riding the bromance wave for a good month now, heading into their AEW All In match. The duo were initially set to cross paths when Cole cited his interest in going after the AEW World Championship upon his return earlier this year.

While MJF was set to defend it and go up against him in a promo battle, the two became unlikely friends. They even teamed up and got an opportunity to challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team titles. Despite losing, Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued to have multiple adventures together, which is evident from backstage vignettes aired every week.

AEW star Wardlow is a former three-time TNT Champion. On June 17 episode of Collision, Luchasaurus defeated him to end his third reign. Since then, the 35-year-old has been absent from television. During this, Wardlow cited his disappointment at not being a part of major shows in the promotion. There have been rumors running rampant on the fan-favorite making a return soon.

Adam Cole and MJF will put their friendship to the test in the main event at AEW All In, where the World Championship will be on the line. Currently, they have a smile on their face and proclaim nothing will come in the way of their brotherhood.

On the happenstance of Wardlow's return at AEW All In, he could go after MJF's title resulting in Cole and MJF's friendship escaping unscathed, at least for the time being.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Adam Cole almost kicked the Salt of the Earth when the ROH Champions dodged his move. For a split, it seemed their alliance would be over. Their friendship has blossomed, and wrestling fans have become fond of the tag team.

Wardlow and MJF's history makes AEW All In the perfect battleground to kick-start their rivalry

The former TNT Champion Wardlow debuted in All Elite Wrestling as MJF's bodyguard and was also associated with The Pinnacle before it disbanded. He officially made his first AEW appearance on the November 13 episode of Dynamite, going after Cody Rhodes before aligning himself with MJF.

In March 2022, The Pinnacle was already in shambles, but things got worse when MJF slapped Wardlow in the heat of the moment. This led to him later getting revenge when he cost Friedman the AEW title during his match with then-champion CM Punk.

The two continued their feud during the course of the next few months before the 35-year-old moved into the TNT Championship picture.

AEW All In will take place at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The promotion has already garnered a staggering 80,000+ ticket sales in their first international PPV.

