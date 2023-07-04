Could a recently departed AEW star surprisingly debut in WWE at Summerslam 2023? Here's what we think

In the world of professional wrestling, unexpected twists and turns are not uncommon. One such possibility is the potential WWE debut of the recently departed AEW star, Trench, at Summerslam 2023.

Trench's departure from AEW raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting that creative plans for the wrestler had hit a roadblock. With a contract expiration closing the doors on his AEW career, it could eventually lead to new openings when, if he does land himself in WWE.

Summerslam, being one of WWE's flagship events, has historically been a platform for major surprises and debuts. From returning legends to fresh faces, the event often delivers excitement and shocks to the fans. Trench's arrival at this high-profile pay-per-view could undoubtedly create a significant buzz.

The prospect of Trench joining WWE is intriguing. He could have several matchups and also give rise to speculation on potential faction affiliations, such as aligning with The Judgment Day.

One intriguing scenario that can get fans excited is Trench aligning with Judgment Day, given the building tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest in recent weeks. With Priest's recent distraction leading to Balor's loss in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank, the dynamic between the two superstars has become increasingly intense.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Trench’s deal with AEW expired and has departed the company.

He was removed from the roster page a couple of days ago.



- PWInsider Trench’s deal with AEW expired and has departed the company.He was removed from the roster page a couple of days ago.- PWInsider https://t.co/L9HCwfQH86

This tension between them could lead to Trench making a grand debut by targeting Damian Priest and aligning himself with The Judgment Day. A potential WWE debut for Trench at Summerslam 2023 remains an intriguing possibility, and only time will whether it will turn into reality.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor's cryptic tweet sparks tension in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor recently created a buzz on social media with a cryptic message. Following his unsuccessful bid to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at the 2023 Money in the Bank event, Balor found himself caught in a tense moment with his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

After Priest's actions hinted at a potential Money in the Bank cash-in, Balor's focus wavered, allowing Rollins to capitalize and secure victory with a devastating stomp. The heated argument between Balor and Priest continued after the match.

In response to these events, Balor took to Twitter and shared a photo of the intense confrontation between him and Priest.

Check out his tweet below:

The tweet left fans speculating about the underlying tensions and possible repercussions within The Judgment Day faction. Things also escalated on the latest of RAW, when Balor halted Priest's attempts at a cash-in, resulting in the two men having a heated argument as the show went off the air.

Would you like to see Trench join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes