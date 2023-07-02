Finn Balor sends a cryptic message after further tension with Judgment Day member

Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a cryptic message, courtesy of his latest tweet.

At the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, Finn Balor was unsuccessful in beating Seth Rollins and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The match's closing stages saw Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, tease the possibility of cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

The slight moment of distraction was enough for Rollins to find an opening, as he hit Balor with a brutal stomp to win the contest. Post-match, Balor, and Priest got into a heated argument at ringside.

Taking to Twitter, Balor posted a photo of his confrontation with Priest without explaining much.

Check out Balor's tweet:

Damian Priest opened up about the potential animosity between him and Finn Balor

Damian Priest addressed the rising tension between him and Finn Balor while speaking at the post-Money in the Bank press conference.

Despite Balor being unsuccessful in his attempt to win the World Heavyweight Title, the Money in the Bank winner made it clear that he is on good terms with Balor. He said:

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers. Everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that."

Priest added:

"If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in, and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. But I can't control that. Finn had the match won, he just didn't win, there is nothing I can do about it."

With Priest now one step closer to becoming a world champion, it remains to be seen how things will play out between The Judgment Day members.

Do you think Balor will betray Priest down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes