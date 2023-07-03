An AEW star has reportedly left the company

One of AEW's most unique members has bid farewell to the company as they have reportedly left the company.

The star in question is Granden Goetzman, better known to All Elite Wrestling fans as Trench, the heavily tattooed henchman of Swerve Strickland and former member of the Mogul Affiliates.

Trench was brought in as a part of Swerve's new stable alongside Parker Boudreaux, but both men were written off of TV in the Spring with no information on when they would be returning. This was made even more apparent when the former baseball player was removed from the AEW roster page.

Trench's removal from the All Elite Wrestling roster page was no accident, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson confirmed in an update that Granden Goetzman's contract with the company had expired and that he wasn't going to be re-signed.

Goetzman never managed to wrestle a match on AEW TV as part of the Mogul Affiliates, with the group quickly being renamed the Mogul Embassy after Swerve Strickland aligned himself with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy.

Trench's AEW debut was kept a secret for a long time!

The man who was formerly known as "The Human Bazooka" during his baseball playing days certainly caught the attention of people when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite in December 2022.

Trench's debut was in the pipeline for a while before his arrival in December of last year, as Fightful Select reported in the immediate aftermath that he had been training with Jay Lethal in the lead-up to his debut.

Goetzman had been backstage at an AEW Dynamite event earlier that year to gain a feel for what it was like backstage at a wrestling event, but unless he pops up in another company over the next few months, Trench's wrestling days might very well be over.

