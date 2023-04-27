Could Roderick Strong's AEW Dynamite debut pave the way for 46-year old's return to promotion?

Roderick Strong has landed himself an AEW contract, proving that when one door closes, another opportunity opens. This quite literally describes the lives of pro wrestlers who leave WWE for whatever reason and land themselves with an All Elite contract!

Now, there’s another former WWE Superstar who might return to AEW, and he is Strong's old stablemate Bobby Fish. Fish was already a part of the promotion from 2021 to 2022 but could possibly make a comeback to All Elite Wrestling.

Here are three reasons why this is a possibility:

#1 Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish complete 'The Undisputed Era' faction

Bobby Fish used to compete in WWE NXT alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as a part of The Undisputed Era. Apart from Fish, the other three members are in AEW. The All Elite President might want to reform the Undisputed Era in AEW.

However, after his departure from AEW, Fish tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to request early releases from AEW as well, which the duo rejected.

Both of them signed multi-year contracts with the company and do not wish to cut their deals short. Now, it’s suspected that Tony Khan knows about this little misadventure, so he might think twice before bringing Bobby Fish back.

#2 Bobby Fish wants to work for Ring of Honor

Bobby Fish has expressed his admiration for Ring of Honor and that he would gladly be a part of that promotion. Interestingly, ROH has been acquired by AEW and is running under Tony Khan’s leadership:

"Ring of Honor is definitely a place that will always hold some space in my heart and the things that I love about the industry. Ring of Honor would always be someplace that would interest me. I love the fresh coat of paint that it seems to have been given.”

While this is something Bobby Fish wants, it’s unknown if Tony Khan is willing to give him this chance.

#3 AEW's love for multi-person factions

AEW has proven multiple times how it absolutely cherishes creating factions and pitching them one against the other in brutal matches. That being said, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole have already bonded when the former debuted in AEW and saved the latter.

AEW can now bring back Bobby Fish and pair him up with Kyle O'Reilly (once he returns from an undisclosed injury) to create a rivalry with Roderick Strong and Adam Cole. This would be an interesting way to hook the audience to a 'from friends to foes' storyline.

However, Bobby Fish has expressed an interest in returning to WWE under Triple H’s creative lead as well. As of now, he’s not back in either promotion.

Do you think Bobby Fish should return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes