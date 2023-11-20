Could The Devil's actions at Worlds End lead to top AEW star jumping ship to WWE? Looking at the chances

Last night at the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View, many people were expecting the Devil to make an appearance in any capacity and make his presence known. Could the man in the mask appear at Worlds End 2023 and force a certain star to leave AEW for WWE?

The star in question is MJF, who has been closely associated with the man in the Devil mask. For starters, it was his mask that was being used, which he claimed was stolen from his locker room. He has also gotten involved in all of his affairs, attacking both his closest allies and his greatest enemies.

At Worlds End, MJF may put his AEW World Championship on the line once more, potentially against Samoa Joe, whom he struck a deal with at Full Gear. During the match, the Devil may finally get involved and cost the champion his title, which would end his run of more than a year as the AEW World Champion. The Devil could then run him out of the promotion.

After the Worlds End Pay-Per-View culminates, it would mark the beginning of the year 2024, when a lot of the biggest stars will have their contracts expire. One such star would be Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and him dropping the title could be a direct sign that he would jump ship to WWE. On the other hand, he could have one final confrontation with the man in the mask, and upon losing, that would be the last thing he would do before possibly moving to WWE.

AEW World Champion MJF has an open mind heading into next year's bidding war

Next year's bidding war will be one of the most anticipated times in professional wrestling, as stars from various major promotions will be up for negotiation. One of them would be MJF.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion admitted that Tony Khan was trying his best to keep him. He discussed how he was both interested in staying in AEW and exploring other options like WWE. He wanted to go where the money was at.

“Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here. There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money,” MJF said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

At this point, it looks like "may the best offer win" will be the trend with regard to MJF. Considering that he was the top guy in the Jacksonville-based promotion, that could be a reason for him to stay.

