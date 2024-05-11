Could Tony Khan form his own version of The Bloodline on AEW? Insight into potential candidates

AEW President Tony Khan has been one of the best promoters in terms of booking great matches. However, some fans feel he has been falling short in terms of gripping storylines to accompany those bouts.

Meanwhile, WWE has been building arguably one of the best storylines in the business right now. The plot in question is The Bloodline and it has been going on for almost three years now. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and The Rock have all been featured at various points in this story so far.

Not only this storyline has survived for years, but it seems like it will continue for even more years to come as new characters have been introduced seamlessly. In the last few weeks, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa made a statement with their arrivals in WWE. Also, Jacob Fatu has reportedly been signed with the company.

Tony Khan could make his own storyline similar to Bloodline in AEW as he too has access to a vast roster. This would bring many new eyes to their product. Currently, the roster has two Samoan athletes, Samoa Joe and Toa Liona. Additionally, Zilla Fatu is currently a free agent, who could add great value to the group.

The faction could be managed by former WWE Superstar Rikishi, who is reportedly not signed with WWE in any form. Also, he occasionally comments on The Bloodline storyline on social media.

Samoa Joe is already a main event caliber star and is a former AEW World Champion. He could serve as a great leader of the faction. It will be interesting to see if the AEW President considers the possibility of their own Bloodline going against the other stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Tao Liona breaks silence after being compared with Bloodline

Toa Liona was recently mocked by some fans on social media, who called him out as a wish version of The Bloodline. Toa was part of The Mogul Embassy till earlier this week, when he betrayed Swerve Strickland and attacked him, with Christian Cage and the Patriarchy watching on.

Toa recently took to Twitter and said that he doesn't take being called a "Bloodline wish" as an insult.

"It’s funny to me that y’all think calling me a Bloodline wish is an insult. You’re telling on yourself when you make these comments. So continue making all the comments you want, I still remain proudly trained train by the Bloodline @TheREALRIKISHI," he said.

Rikishi replied to Toa Liona mentioning him

Toa Liona recently mentioned Rikishi in his tweet and stated he was trained by the former WWE Superstar. Seeing the fan reactions to Toa and his reply to them, Rikishi acknowledged the former with a with a four-word message.

"🩸☝🏾 your SOLID uce .. #Adapt."

The Bloodline could boost AEW's trio's division

Tony Khan introduced the AEW Trios World Championships in 2022. After getting over for a few months, the championship seemingly lost its hype. The current trio's championships are held by Bullet Club Gold.

Despite having such a talented division, the company hasn't capitalized on it. By introducing a new version of Bloodline, the division could be revived instantly.

Also, having all the factions available to feud over the different titles can only mean more entertainment for the fans, and give what they're clamoring for: Enthralling storylines to go with the best matches possible. With such a deep roster available at his disposal, many fans feel Tony Khan would surely do well to give such new ideas a thought.