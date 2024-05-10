Rikishi sends a message to AEW star who was called wish version of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to an AEW star being called a wish version of The Bloodline. The star in question is Toa Liona.

On a recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Toa Liona turned on Swerve Strickland. Shortly after, he was attacked by trolls online with many of them calling him a wish version of The Bloodline.

Liona reacted to the criticism on social media soon after, and his tweet has now received a response from none other than Rikishi. Check out the tweet below:

"🩸☝🏾 your SOLID uce .. #Adapt."

Toa Liona on training with Rikishi

For those unaware, Toa Liona trained with the real-life Bloodline member in his wrestling school. While chatting with Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Liona opened up about his training and had the following to say:

“My thought process when I first started going to wrestling, I was like, ‘Alright, who can teach me to be the best wrestler I can?’ I was looking at San Diego and Rikishi’s school is in LA. I was like, ‘Man, no better person to teach me to be a Samoan wrestler than a Samoan hall of famer.’ Training under him, it was three times a week, he really took a lot of time out of training to work with me after class or before class because he saw that I was really invested in it."

He continued:

"Me and my whole family man, coming into post-football, I got hurt, I was into power lifting stuff and I know that if I benched 100 pounds, it’s not gonna put a million dollars in my bank account. So I needed to make a lateral move here because I don’t know what to do." (H/T Fightful)

Toa Liona received massive support from his fans on social media after being trolled. The 33-year-old star has tons of potential and has all the ingredients to become a top name in the future.

